EAST WENATCHEE - A man has been taken into custody in connection to a June 5 shooting in East Wenatchee that left one person injured.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested Tuesday for three counts of second-degree attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm, according to East Wenatchee police. The man was taken into custody at a home in the 800 block of Cashmere Street in Wenatchee. Police say the man was arrested after a brief foot chase.
The shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on June 5 near the intersection of Ninth Street Northeast and North Baker Avenue. Investigators say a group had arrived at a home to confront another group when firearms were brandished and several shots were fired.
A 24—year-old East Wenatchee man was shot in the leg and was taken in a private vehicle to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The man was discharged from the hospital about three hours later.
Police say the shooting appears to be related to an unreported incident from several days prior. Police also reported the shooting appears to be gang-related.