WENATCHEE - A Michigan man is in jail after allegedly assaulting and choking a Wenatchee motel employee Thursday morning.
Wenatchee police responded to the Super 8 on North Miller Street after an employee reported she had been assaulted by a male guest on the third floor. The employee told police she had gone to the floor to address a problem in the guest’s room.
When the victim entered the room, James L. Smith, 32, reportedly closed and locked the door. Police say Smith then assaulted the employee, who was able to fight back and escape. The employee was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Smith reportedly left the motel in a white Toyota Camry. A resident later reported seeing the vehicle in East Wenatchee and alerted police. Smith and the vehicle were located on state Route 28.
Smith was booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail for first-degree attempted murder and kidnapping.
The assault remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 509-888-4256.