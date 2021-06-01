EAST WENATCHEE - A suspected impaired driver was arrested Sunday after reportedly fleeing from a collision on state Route 28 in East Wenatchee.
Rosalino Osorio Ramirez, a 47-year-old East Wenatchee man, was driving a 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck south on South Nile Avenue when he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the SR 28 intersection, according to the state patrol.
Osorio Ramirez collided with a westbound 2013 Ford C-Max.
State troopers reportedly Osorio Ramirez drove off from the scene. He was located a short time later along SR 28. Osorio Ramirez was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.
The other driver involved, a 32-year-old Pasco woman, was not hurt.