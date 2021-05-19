EAST WENATCHEE - A Yakima man was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on state Route 28B near East Wenatchee.
Steven E. Graham, 35, was driving a 2000 Ford Focus south on the Sunset Highway when he drove off the road to the right and crossed over a retaining wall, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle came to rest in yard.
Graham was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries. A passenger in the car, 35-year-old Wenatchee resident Lucille A. Harris, was not hurt.
The state patrol says drugs and/or alcohol was involved and Graham is expected to face charges of DUI, felony threats to kill, failure to provide information to law enforcement and driving with a suspended license, according to the state patrol.