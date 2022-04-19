WENATCHEE - Two suspects taken into custody following a shooting Monday in Wenatchee and a chase in East Wenatchee have been identified as a 25-year-old man and 23-year-old man.
Andrew Francis Morrow, 25, and Benito Eduardo Licea, 23, appeared in Douglas County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon, according to NewRadio 560 KPQ. Licea is being held on residential burglary and theft charges, along with a Chelan County warrant for assault while Morrow is in jail for felony eluding and a DOC warrant.
Both Murrow and Licea are also expected to face charges in Chelan County in connection to the shooting.
The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Methow Street. Wenatchee police responded and found a 21-year-old man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.
The two suspects reportedly fled the scene and into East Wenatchee where officers located their vehicle along Valley Mall Parkway. East Wenatchee police say the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a wall and a fence near Baker Avenue following a pursuit.
One suspect reportedly ran into the Columbia River and was taken into custody. The second suspect is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a bicycle. He was Tased shortly after and was taken into custody, according to East Wenatchee police.