WENATCHEE - Police are searching for a suspect who rode off on a stolen bike after breaking into a bike shop in Wenatchee Wednesday morning.
The suspect smashed a large window at Trek Bicycle Wenatchee on North Wenatchee Avenue just after 4 p.m., Wenatchee police told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ.
The thief then stolen a Trek Farley fat bike from a display rack and rode off from the scene. The bike model sells for about $2,800.
Wenatchee police are seeking any security camera video in the area of the bike shop and ask anyone with information to call 509-888-4255.