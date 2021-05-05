Did you see a long line of glowing orbs streaking through the sky last night? You likely saw the same thing as others throughout Washington and Oregon.
Many reported seeing the lights between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday. It was later confirmed that the illuminated objects were satellites belonging to SpaceX.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX program launched its 10th set of satellites early Tuesday. A total of 60 satellites were launched from a rocket at around noon Pacific Time from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The launch was part of SpaceX’s project to create a mega constellation of broadband-providing satellites across the globe.
SpaceX plans to launch a total of 2,800 satellites across earth.