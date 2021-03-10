MONITOR - Thousands of dollars' worth of tools were stolen from a landscaping business in Chelan County.
Security video released by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office shows what appears to be a male suspect rummaging through Vita Green. The company reported the theft to deputies on Tuesday.
Investigators have not identified the suspect and are asking the public for help.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office detective tip line at 509-667-6845 or Rivercom at 509-663-9911 and reference case No. 21C02003.