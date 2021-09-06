WENATCHEE - Three separate brush fires were started within 90 minutes of each other in the Wenatchee area Monday morning.
The first fire was reported at the Eastside underpass of the George Sellar Bridge at about 4:30 a.m., Chelan County Fire District 1 told our news partner Newradio 560 KPQ.
The second fire, reported just before 5 a.m., occurred north of the Odabashian Bridge while the third fire was reported in a wooded area between the Loop Trial and a warehouse off North Miller Street just after 5:30 p.m.
All three fires were quickly extinguished by firefighters.
Fire investigators are considering whether the fires were human caused based on the timeline of all three fires happening within 90 minutes.
“(Firefighters just basically went out there and put the fires out, and had no other glaring evidence about how any of them got started,” fire officials said.