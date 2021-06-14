BLEWETT PASS - Three people were injured in a Sunday evening rollover crash on Highway 97 near Blewett Pass.
Alexei Avakov, a 29-year-old Seattle man, was driving a 2020 Tesla south on Highway 97 when he reportedly lost control of the car, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle continued across the centerline and left the road where it struck an embankment and rolled several times. The car came to rest in the northbound ditch.
Avakov and his two passengers, 22-year-old Seattle resident Kelsey Hedges and 22-year-old Georgia resident Samantha Ritchie, were injured and taken by ambulance to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. State troopers say drugs and/or alcohol were involved and charges are pending against Avakov.