The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Big Island of Hawaii. The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Sunday as up to 12 inches or more of snow is expected on the island. NWS is also asking residents to stay indoors as forecasters predict winds of 100 mph or more.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility," NWS's weather warning states.
Some of Hawaii’s mountainous regions get snow every year.
The coldest temperature recorded in Hawaii was 12 degrees, which was recorded at the Mauna Kea Observatory on May 17, 1979, according to the Weather Channel.
The peculiar weather movement comes after the Hawaiian region sent a powerful atmospheric river that sent November and December temperatures in Washington state soaring late last week and earlier this week.