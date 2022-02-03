Shawna Priest, a member of the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe, sits in the child-care area of the Jamestown Healing Clinic where she works as a medical assistant, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Sequim, Wash., as she talks about the battles her son and daughter have had with opioid addiction. The tribe is building a full-service health center to treat both tribal members and other community residents for opioid addictions. Earlier in the week, Native American tribes across the U.S. settled a lawsuit against drug maker Johnson & Johnson and the largest three drug distribution companies in the U.S. for $590 million. The money won't be distributed quickly, but tribal leaders say it will play a part in healing their communities from an epidemic that has disproportionately killed Native Americans. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)