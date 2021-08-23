CHELAN - The Twenty-Five Mile Fire burning near Chelan is now listed at eight percent contained as fire behavior is expected to increase as warmer weather returns.
The fire has burned more than 10,500 acres since sparking Aug. 15 on the south shore of Lake Chelan. One structure has been lost in the blaze, according to incident command.
Heavy winds on Sunday fanned a small two-acre fire sparked Friday. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire.
Level 3 evacuations remain in place for all properties north of Cove Marina on South Lakeshore Road, Thea Rea of Granite Falls Road and First Creek Road west of Lakeshore. Level 2 evacuation are in place south from Cove Marina to Morning Sun Drive and Level 1 notices are in place for Lakeshore Road south of Granite Falls area.
There are currently more than 500 personnel assigned to the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.