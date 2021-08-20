CHELAN - A virtual meeting is planned for Friday evening for the Twenty-Five Mile Fire near Chelan that has now grown to 10,000 acres.
The fire, which started Aug. 15 on the south shore of Lake Chelan, is listed at five percent contained, according to incident command. Fire crews are holding a community meeting on the TwentyFive Mile Fire Facebook page at 7 p.m.
Crews on Thursday continues to work in and around communities impacted by the fire, extinguishing hotspots and reducing hazards around structures. Firefighters on Friday are planning to evaluate the western side of the fire where air and ground resources can reinforce suppression efforts. To the north, crews are working directly along the fire’s edge to prevent further growth and along the souther end, heavy equipment continues to bend fire lines.
Strong winds are expected with the passing of possible thunderstorms on Friday that may lead to increased fire activity, according to incident command.
A flash flood watch will be in effect Friday through Saturday over the fire area as rain is possible.