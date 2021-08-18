CHELAN - The Twenty-Five Mile Fire near Chelan has now burned more than 7,000 acres as additional resources continue to arrive on scene.
The fire was sparked Aug. 15, initially burning on the south shore of Lake Chelan. The fire has expanded south and west, according to incident command.
“Today crews will work on constructing and reinforcing new containment lines,” incident command stated. “The fire may continue to move to the south and east, wind-driven in extreme heat. Limited resources and extreme instances of fire behavior continue to challenge containment.”
As of Wednesday morning, the fire is listed as zero percent contained. About 300 personnel are assigned to the fire.
Emergency responders made more than 600 evacuation notices Tuesday night as Level 3 (leave now) evacuations were issued on South Lakeshore Road from the north end. Level 3 evacuations also remain on Shady Pass Road, First Creek Road and Granite Falls Road. Level 2 (get set) evacuations are in place on portions of South Lakeshore Road to Granite Falls Road.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.