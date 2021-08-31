CHELAN - The Twenty-Five Mile Fire near Chelan has passed 13,000 acres burned as high winds on Monday brought active fire behavior.
The fire, which was first reported Aug. 15 in the south shore of Lake Chelan, is listed at 31 percent contained, according to fire command.
Crews are working Tuesday to continue prepping fire lines toward Stormy Mountain, and firing operations to secure Slide Ridge and 8410 Road.
Hotshot crews on Monday worked to contain spot fires and flames that had crossed containment lines on Sunday.
Level 1 (get ready) evacuations remain in place for First Creek and Granite Creek Roads and South Lakeshore Road from Navarre Coulee junction north to roads end.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. About 500 personnel are assigned to the fire.