CHELAN - The Twenty-Five Mile fire near Chelan is up to 40 percent contained as the blaze has pushed past 19,000 acres.
Smoke columns and glow from the fire overnight were visible from Chelan, Manson and surrounding areas, resulting from additional hand crews and aerial firing operations along the southern containment line and toward Stormy Mountain, according to fire command.
“Completion of these sections of line are critical to the protection of homes in First Creek and keeping the fire from spreading toward the Entiat Valley,” fire command stated. “Favorable conditions during the operations helped firefighters achieve a good amount of depth to fortify the containment line.”
Burning operations will continue when conditions allow near Stormy Mountain and northwest toward Angle Peak.
Level 1 (be ready) evacuations remain in place along South Lakeshore Road, First Creek Road and Granite Falls Road. Some National Forest lands in the area also remain closed.
About 430 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.