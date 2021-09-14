CHELAN - The Twenty-Five Mile Fire near Chelan is now 50 percent contained as all remain evacuations were canceled on Monday.
The fire, which started back on Aug. 15 on the south shore of Lake Chelan, has burned more than 21,500 acres, according to fire command.
Fire crews have conducted controlled burns along containment lines west of the fire on Monday. The fire was active near East Point, in the North Fork of Thirty-Five Mile Creek drainage on Monday, producing heavy smoke but not threatening containment lines.
Firefighters are working on Tuesday to bolster the containment line west of the fire ahead of possible warmer and drier conditions next week. Cooler and wetter weather this week is expected to slow fire behavior before warmer weather returns.
About 330 personnel remain assigned to the fire, which is expected to be fully contained by the end of October.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.