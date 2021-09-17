EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee police say two students were arrested after bringing a hunting knife and airsoft gun to Sterling Intermediate School.
East Wenatchee police were notified about the incident on Thursday after school officials learned two students had brought weapons to school on either Monday or Tuesday. The school district found out about the incident on Thursday and immediately began investigating, according to police.
Two 12-year-old boys were arrested and booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Center for possession of dangerous weapons at/on school grounds. A 5-inch hunting life and airsoft pistol have been recovered at one of the boys’ homes.
“We have no additional credible information of any ongoing threats or outstanding public safety concerns at this time,” Sgt. James Marshall stated. “The East Wenatchee police and the Eastmont School District will continue to work together on this investigation over the next several days to ensure the continued safety of all students, staff, and visitors of the school.”