CHELAN COUNTY - Two more COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Chelan County, according to the local health district.
The deaths included a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s. Both died in September. The health district says both were unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Chelan County now its at 78 confirmed virus deaths. Douglas County is at 23.
As for hospitalizations, 12 Chelan County residents are hospitalized due to the virus and 12 Douglas County residents are hospitalized.
As of Tuesday, there were 51 COVID-19 patients at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, including an all-time high of 15 in the intensive care unit. Of the 51 hospitalized, 44 are not vaccinated. In the ICU, 12 of the 15 are not vaccinated, according to Confluence Health.