NOTE: Wenatchee police initially reported three fatalities in the collision. Police later learned one person had been revived and has been airlifted to a regional hospital.
WENATCHEE - Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a car plowed into a barber shop Thursday evening in Wenatchee.
Police, firefighters and medical aid responded about 6:30 p.m. to a vehicle versus building collision at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Second Street, according to Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
Emergency responders arrived to find the white SUV completely inside The Ave Barbershop.
Reinfeld had initially stated three people died in the collision but as of 8:50 p.m., one person had been revived and was being airlifted to a regional hospital.
Police had received reports the involved vehicle was driving erratically just before the collision. The vehicle was heading south on Chelan Avenue when it cut to the right and drove into the barber shop.
Second Street is expected to be shut down throughout the night between Chelan and Pennsylvania and Buchanan avenues. The intersection of Chelan Avenue and Second Street will likely also be closed for several more hours and police are asking the public to avoid the area.