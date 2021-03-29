DOUGLAS COUNTY - Two people were injured in a DUI-related collision early Saturday morning Odabashian Bridge near East Wenatchee.
Bryan J. Thompson, a 37-year-old Monroe man, was driving a 2016 Ford passenger van on Highway 2, approaching state Route 28B. He reportedly failed to obey a traffic control device and collided with a 2020 Toyota RAV4 in the intersection, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver of the Toyota, 27-year-old Daniela G. Avila, was ejected from her vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the intersection.
Thompson and Avila were both taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital for their injuries.
State troopers are seeking charges of vehicular assault and DUI against Thompson.