ORONDO - Two people were injured in a collision Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 97 north of Orondo.
Calvin M. Anderson, an 81-year-old East Wenatchee man, was driving a semi-truck south on U.S. 97, approaching a vehicle that was stopped to make a left turn. Troopers say Anderson attempted to stop but the brakes locked up and the truck jackknifed.
The driver of a northbound Honda Odyssey, 79-year-old Orondo resident Donald Sass, swerved to the northbound shoulder as the semi-truck jackknifed. The semi ended up colliding with the minivan head-on on the shoulder, according to the state patrol.
Anderson was not hurt. Sass and his passenger, 76-year-old Carol Sass, were both injured and taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The state patrol cited Anderson for defective brakes and speed too fast for conditions.