MANSON - Two people were hospitalized following a camp trailer fire early Saturday morning near Manson.
Firefighters and medical personnel responded about 2 a.m. Saturday to a fire with reported explosions in the area above Rose Lake and Wapato Lake. Firefighters arrived to find a camp trailer and vehicle on fire, with flames spreading to grass and brush, according to the Manson Volunteer Firefighter’s Association.
Two occupants in the trailer sustained burns as they escaped the fire. Both were airlifted from the scene to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The camp trailer was destroyed in the fire, which also burned about an acre of brush.
The fire is believed to have started at the camp trailer, according to firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.