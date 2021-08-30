WENATCHEE - Two people walked away without injuries following a plane crash Sunday afternoon near Wenatchee.
Emergency personnel responded just before 5 p.m. after the plane crashed into Bomber Bowl at Mission Ridge, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ.
The sheriff’s office says the plane was put down in some trees. Both occupants of the plane were not injured.
The plane, a Cessna 172, was destroyed in the crash.
The crash was not related to a brush fire also started Sunday afternoon south of Wenatchee.