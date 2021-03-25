ENTIAT - Two weeks of road closures on US 97A just south of Entiat begin on Monday.
Contractor crews will begin rock scaling at milepost 213. The highway will be closed Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 15 minute openings at the top of very allow to allow traffic through the work zone, according to WSDOT.
Work is scheduled to wrap up April 12. Drivers between Wenatchee and Chelan are advised to take US 97 on the east side of the Columbia River to avoid delays.
US 97A will be open during non-working hours and on weekends.
Rock scaling is when loose, unstable rock is removed from the slopes to prevent rock fall onto the highway, WSDOT officials stated.