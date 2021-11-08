EAST WENATCHEE - Two Wenatchee residents were hospitalized following a DUI-related crash on Highway 2 near East Wenatchee Sunday night.
Jose A. Valenzuela, 23, was driving a 2002 Hyundai Accent west on Highway 2, approaching the Odabashian Bridge, when he reportedly lost control and drove off the road to the right, according to the state patrol.
The vehicle rolled and came to rest in the ditch.
Valenzuela and his passenger, 27-year-old old Marvin H. Ciciliano Herrera, were both taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for their injuries.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash as Valenzuela is suspected of driving impaired.