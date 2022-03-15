WENATCHEE - The U.S. Forest Service has planned prescribed burns of more than 6,800 acres this spring in central Washington.
“As the snow recedes, we are gaining access to our spring prescribed burn units,” said Acting Forest Fire Management Officer Matt Castle. “This spring we will be implementing numerous prescribed burns for fire risk reduction and forest health across the (Okanogan-Wenatchee) National Forest. Depending upon local weather conditions and smoke potential, we will carry out burning when opportunities present themselves to minimize smoke impacts and meet burning objectives.”
Residents can expect to see and smell smoke during some of the burning operations, which are scheduled from late March through May including 868 acres in Okanogan County, 3,889 acres in Chelan County, 900 acres in Kittitas County and 1,200 acres in Yakima County.
“These prescribed fire projects reduce the amount of burnable fuels in the forest, improve forest health, and help lower the risk of future high-intensity fires,” Castle added.
Okanogan County: (total of 868 acres)
· If weather conditions allow, crews will be burning piles of forest debris this week in Loup Loup Campground located 10 miles east of Twisp, WA
· Loupy Unit 6 – 73 acres of piles in the Loup Loup Pass area, 10 miles east of Twisp, WA
· Benzer Unit 844 – 10 acres, located 10 miles southeast of Twisp, WA
· Lost Driveway Unit 1 – 141 acres, about 3 miles northwest of Mazama, WA
· Lost Driveway Unit 10 – 50 acres adjacent to Highway 20 about a mile west of Mazama, WA
· Lost Driveway Unit 3 – 30 acres and 2.5 miles northwest of Mazama, WA
· Goat Unit 2 – 554 acres, two and a half miles southeast of Mazama, WA
Chelan County: (total of 3,889 acres)
· Falls Coyote Unit, 1,269 acres 15 miles west of Chelan, WA
· First Creek Unit, 1,476 acres 10 miles west of Chelan, WA
· FJ Unit, 651 acres, 13 miles west of Chelan, WA
· Crum Unit, 72 acres, 4 miles northwest of Entiat, WA
· Tillicum Unit, 401 acres, 5 miles southwest of Ardenvoir, WA
· The Wenatchee River Ranger District will conduct a small 20-acre training burn in mid to late May, there are no other plans to do prescribed burning on this district this spring
Kittitas County: (total of 900 acres)
· Liberty Unit, 100 acres, 17 miles northeast of Cle Elum, WA
· Orion Unit, 300 acres, 15 miles northeast of Cle Elum, WA
· Teanaway Unit, 500 acres, 13 miles north of Cle Elum, WA
Yakima County: (total of 1,200 acres)
· Canteen Unit, 1,200 acres, 20 miles northwest of Yakima, WA near Cleman Mountain and Hwy 410