MONITOR - An unoccupied vehicle was struck by a train Wednesday night in Monitor.
Deputies and firefighters responded about 9 p.m. to the 4400 block of Old Monitor Road to find a 1999 Toyota Avalon damaged in the collision, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The train conductor told investigators the vehicle was not occupied and appeared high-centered on the track. Deputies have not determined who was driving the vehicle.
The train did not appear damaged, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the Toyota could face hit-and-run charges when identified.