UPDATE (6:20 p.m.) — Level 3 (leave now) evacuations have been issued for Downie Canyon and Hawks Ridge Road due to the Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan.
Level 1 evacuations are also in place for Stayman Flats Road from milepost 2 to the end of the road, Highway 97 A from Knapps Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road, Little Butte Ranch Road Chucker Hill Road and all roads off Hawks Meadows Road, Chucker Run, Eagle Crest Road and Dove Hollow Road.
An evacuation map can be found online here: https://bit.ly/3ish5Cb
The fire is burning about 5 miles southwest of Chelan and is estimated at about 500 acres.
UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) - The Stayman Flats fire near Chelan is now estimated at about 150 acres.
State DNR resources, including air support, are on scene to assist local fire districts.
ORIGINAL POST — Multiple fire districts are on scene of a brush fire burning near Chelan.
The fire is burning on the south end of Chelan Butte in Stayman Flats, near the Knapps Tunnel.
According to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center, the fire is roughly estimated at about 35 acres.
No evacuation orders have been issued.
The public is asked to stay out of the Stayman Flats area. Stayman Flats Road is closed to allow access to emergency vehicles.