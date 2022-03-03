EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee police say 54-year-old Sidney Vandyke was arrested in connection to a Wednesday night shooting that left a man injured.
Vandyke was booked into jail for two counts of first-degree assault.
Police responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of Valley Mall Parkway after a conversation between the two men ended with shots fired. Vandyke, sitting in a vehicle, reportedly fired two shots at the 42-year-old victim who was standing outside the car.
The victim was hit once in the chest. He was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment. Police say his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Police say Vandyke fled the shooting scene and was later located in his vehicle near Grant Elementary School.
East Wenatchee police continue to investigate the shooting.