UPDATE- The suspect was located just outside of East Wenatchee and has been booked into Chelan County jail.
ORIGINAL STORY - Wenatchee police are searching for a man they say assaulted an employee at the Super 8 motel Thursday morning.
The man pictured above is accused of assaulting the employee just before 8 a.m. at the motel on North Miller Street. The man left in an early 2000s model Toyota Camry that is missing the rear bumper and right front wheel cover, according to Wenatchee police.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s, seen wearing glasses, a black Deadpool shirt, tan shorts, open-toed shoes and has short hair.
Police say they have probable cause to arrest the man for second-degree assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911.