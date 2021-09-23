PESHASTIN - Two people were killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 2 near the Big Y junction in Chelan County.
Kathrine R. McDuffie, a 60-year-old Peshastin woman, was driving a 1979 Chevrolet north on Deadman Hill Road, stopped at the Highway 2 intersection. State Troopers say McDuffie attempted to cross the highway in front of an oncoming pickup truck, which hit he driver’s side of the Chevrolet.
McDuffie died at the scene. Her passenger, 59-year-old Peshastin man Mark E. Anderson, was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he later died, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 47-year-old Wenatchee man, was not hurt.
The state patrol continues to investigate the collision. Troopers say drugs/alcohol was involved.