UPDATE (4:45 p.m.) - US 97 over Blewett pass is back open.
BLEWETT PASS - US 97 over Blewett Pass is closed in both directions due to a serious collision.
The highway is closed from milepost 150 at the junction with state Route 970 to milepost 178, 14 miles north of the summit, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen and no detour available.
State Trooper John Bryant reported there are three separate collisions: one involving a pickup truck versus a pickup pulling a trailer, one involving three passengers cars and a third involving two passengers cars. One person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.