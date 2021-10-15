ORONDO - A travel trailer being used as a vacation home was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning near Orondo.
Orondo Fire responded just after 9 a.m. Wednesday for the structure fire at Bauer’s Landing, about 12 miles north of Orondo along the Columbia River. Firefighters arrived to find a fully-engulfed travel trailer with permanent utilities and decks.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. Crews were on scene about two more hours mopping up.
The trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The trailer was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.