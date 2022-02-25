If your cell phone carrier is Verizon and you need to reach family or friends in the Ukraine, your call to the besieged country is free.
On Friday, Verizon Wireless announced that its waiving calling charges to the Ukraine due to developments surrounding Russia’s invasion.
Today through March 10, Verizon says all calls made from Verizon residential landlines, personal and business wireless phones will be rated at $0.00 per minute.
Also, customers with international coverage plans can call Ukraine without using any minutes from their time-allotment blocks.