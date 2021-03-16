LEAVENWORTH - The victim in a fatal paragliding accident has been identified as a 42-year-old Leavenworth man.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says Samuel Broaddus fell about 1,000 feet while paragliding Sunday morning near Eagle Creek Road, about five miles northeast of Leavenworth.
Multiple agencies responded including sheriff’s deputies, Chelan County fire districts 1 and 3 and Cascade Medical Center due to the difficult-to-access terrain.
CPR was administered by fellow paragliders until medics arrived on scene. Deputies say lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and Broaddus died from his injuries. His body was later flown out of the area by a sheriff’s office helicopter.
The cause of the accident has not been determined, according to the sheriff’s office.