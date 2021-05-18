On Monday, Washington’s Liquor and Cannabis Board announced that it is allowing for a limited on-premises liquor-licensed businesses to offer one alcoholic beverage at no cost to customers with proof of being immunized against COVID-19.
The allowance became optional on May 15 and will span through June 30, 2021.
The allowance of one free drink is optional.
The Liquor and Cannabis Control Board says its announcement comes after the request from brewery and wine industry representatives.
The agency and industry representatives hope the incentive motivates people to get vaccinated. Last week, Governor Jay Inslee announced plans to fully reopen the state by June 30.
Several other states are reportedly offering similar incentives.