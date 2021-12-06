Republican Senator Jeff Wilson of Longview is introducing bold legislation that aims to shut down the growing wave of catalytic converter thefts in Washington state.
Senate Bill 5495 prohibits scrap dealers from buying catalytic converters except from commercial enterprises and vehicle owners.
Based on the bill’s language, any scrap dealers who knowingly purchases or receives stolen catalytic converters would face misdemeanor charges.
It also requires scrap metal dealers to confirm ownership when catalytic converters are resold, and maintain records of vehicle identification numbers. Cash payments will not be mad on the spot, and would have to be delayed at least five days.
Similar laws in other states have been adopted throughout the country. Wilson’s bill will be introduced for consideration during the 2022 legislative session.
“Catalytic converter theft has become the crime of the day,” Wilson said. “We see reports on every police blotter in every corner of the state. And the crime has exploded in just the last year.”
Driving the crime wave are rising prices for precious metals used in catalytic converters, which filter tailpipe gases and convert them to less-toxic pollutants. A thief armed with a hacksaw or an electric reciprocating saw can crawl beneath a car or truck and remove a catalytic converter in about a minute. The precious metals can be recycled, or in some cases the catalytic converter can be reused. Converters from some vehicles are in especially high demand.