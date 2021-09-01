WENATCHEE - The North Central Washington Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns Sept. 18 with an in-person event in Wenatchee.
The walk, which was held virtually last year, is being held at Walla Walla Point Park.
“We are very excited to be hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person this year,” said Jim Wilgus, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter. “It’s always inspiring to see people come together as a community, to honor their loved ones and support one another.”
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with a chance to learn about local resources and pick up and personalize a Promise Garden flower prior to the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. During the opening ceremony, participants are asked to raise their Promise Garden flowers to remember and honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“The Promise Garden is a well-loved feature of every Walk to End Alzheimer’s event,” Wilgus stated. “It’s very powerful to see all of those colorful flowers, each held by someone who’s committed to the cause.”
The walk is family and pet-friendly and is free to attend. Organizers are expecting more than 300 people to participate and hope to raise $45,000.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.
To register for the walk, visit www.alz.org/walk or call 1-800-272-3900.