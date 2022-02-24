EAST WENATCHEE - A wanted suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in East Wenatchee after reportedly trying to evade police in a stolen car.
Police had received a tip the man, who had several outstanding warrants, would be driving a stolen car to a child custody exchange. Officers located the car and initiated a traffic stop, according to East Wenatchee police.
The suspect failed to stop and drove off. Police did not initiate a pursuit but did follow the suspect as he drove “in a reckless manner” onto the Apple Capital Loop Trail system.
Police were able to get the suspect pinned down on the loop trail and he was taken into custody after a short foot chase toward the riverbank.
The man, whose name was not released, was booked into Chelan County Jail on multiple charges along with his outstanding warrants.