Monie Ordonia, of the Tulalip Indian Tribe, plays a drum as she joins others in singing an honor song after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill that creates a first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Indigenous people — particularly women, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Quil Ceda Village, near Marysville, Wash., north of Seattle. The law creates a system similar to Amber Alerts, which are used for missing children in many states. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)