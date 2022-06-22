OLYMPIA - In addition to bloating fuel costs and inflating food prices, Washington residents will have to bear another burden of the times... license plates at quadruple the cost.
According to The Center Square, the higher license plate fees are part of the 16-year, almost $17 billion “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package that passed the state legislature in 2022; the package was signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee.
Fee increases for licenses plates to help pay for the package go into effect on July 1.
If drivers want an original license plate, they’ll have to fork over $50 instead of $10. The fee for a replacement license plate will increase from $10 to $30.
If you own a motorcycle, the cost for a license will increase from $4 to $20. A replacement motorcycle license will inflate from $4 to $12.
The Center Square also reports that a stolen vehicle check fee will go up. New Washington residents who are registering their vehicle for the first time since moving to the state and to verify that it isn’t stolen, that fee will bump up from $15 to $50. That same fee will scoot up to $75 in 2026.
On October 1, 2022, enhanced driver’s licenses and ID cards will be billed at $42, up from $24 for six-year cards. An eight-year license or ID card will pop up to $56 from $32.