When you get a call from a charity fundraiser or find a cause that you want to support online, you may want to donate your time or money. But do you know if it is legitimate? Unfortunately, there are many scammers taking advantage of the holidays and preying on the kindness of people through charity scams.
To identify a dishonest charity, keep these tips in mind:
- Do your research. Ask specific questions of the caller, including details about the history of the charity and the company's address or phone number.
- Resist the urge to donate right away. Call back later or donate online to give yourself time to research the charity.
- If you find that the charity is fake, report them to the FTC before they can scam someone else.