OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will reopen most of its facilities to the public starting on Monday, March 21, 2022.
"When we closed our offices and hatcheries to the public in March 2020 due to the pandemic, I hoped we'd reopen a few months later – obviously that didn't happen," said Kelly Susewind, WDFW Director. "Here we are two years later, having adapted to provide our services virtually, and we are so excited to be able to serve you in person again."
This opening includes WDFW's headquarters at the Natural Resources Building in Olympia and some fish hatcheries and regional office spaces. Regional customer service staff will be available for walk-in service 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regional staff will also continue to be available by phone and email as listed below.
* Eastern – Region 1: 509-892-1001, TeamSpokane@dfw.wa.gov<mailto:TeamSpokane@dfw.wa.gov>
* North Central – Region 2: 509-754-4624, TeamEphrata@dfw.wa.gov<mailto:TeamEphrata@dfw.wa.gov>
* South Central – Region 3: 509-575-2740, TeamYakima@dfw.wa.gov<mailto:TeamYakima@dfw.wa.gov>
* North Puget Sound – Region 4: 425-775-1311, TeamMillCreek@dfw.wa.gov<mailto:TeamMillCreek@dfw.wa.gov>
* Southwest – Region 5: 360-696-6211, TeamRidgefield@dfw.wa.gov<mailto:TeamRidgefield@dfw.wa.gov>
* Coastal – Region 6: 360-249-4628, TeamMontesano@dfw.wa.gov<mailto:TeamMontesano@dfw.wa.gov>
"We are excited to welcome you back and ask for patience as we restart our in-person operations," Susewind said. “WDFW staff will continue to wear masks while providing customer service, and the public is encouraged to wear a mask.”
The public may continue to buy recreational licenses by phone at 866-246-9453 or online. WDFW’s public meetings continue to be virtual with hybrid options tentatively planned for later in 2022.
WDFW works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.