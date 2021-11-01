CHELAN - Federal, state and local agencies are holding a public meeting to discuss a recent federal report outlining post-wildfire conditions in the Twenty-Five Mile Creek Watershed near Lake Chelan.
The watershed is the site of one of the largest wildfires in the state this year. The Twenty-Five Mile Fire reported in mid-August burned more than 22,000 acres, almost all of which was within the watershed.
In September, the U.S. Forest Service assembled a Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team to assess the damage caused by the fire to the landscape, including soils impacted by the fire. The assessments measure post-fire conditions and determine the potential for increased flooding, debris flow and rock slides.
The BAER report estimate a moderate to high level of debris-flow hazards for most of the area.
Agencies are holding a Zoom meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“If you are a property owner in the Twenty-Five Mile Creek area, we strongly encourage you to listen in on this discussion,” said Chelan County Sgt. Jason Reinfeld. “The impacts of the Twenty-Five Mile Fire, unfortunately, will be felt for several years to come. At the meeting, we will talk about what precautions property owners should take.”
Property owners can join the Zoom meeting by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3mycPmE