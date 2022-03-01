WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left a residence damaged.
Police responded about 1:15 p.m. after reports of multiple shots fired in the south part of town. Wenatchee police told Newsradio 560 KPQ that officers found evidence of shots fired in the 1500 block of Crescent Street.
Wenatchee police say several shots were fired into an apartment. An occupant of the apartment had minor injuries believed to be from bullet fragments entering the apartment.
No suspects are in custody.