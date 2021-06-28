WENATCHEE - Wenatchee’s Apple Capital Loop Project has been awarded a $92.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The Apple Capital Loop project is a network of projects completing an 11-mile loop that serves as the backbone for highway, transit and active modes of transportation supported by a number of regional partners including the city of Wenatchee, Chelan and Douglas counties, WSDOT, Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, LINK Transit and the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council.
“Wenatchee is a hub for several key industries in Washington state, including our iconic apple industry. The Apple Capital Loop would complete several regional efforts to better connect the Wenatchee community and promote commerce, improve safety, reduce congestion, and help combat climate change,” stated U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.
Murray, along with Sen. Maria Cantwell and Rep. Kim Schrier, have previously written letters of support for the project to DOT. Rep. Dan Newhouse has sent requests to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation every year for the last five years requesting funding for the project.
“Investment in the Apple Capital Loop project is a major win for Central Washington,” Newhouse stated. “This project will improve safety and create significant new opportunities for economic growth, potentially bringing investments of over $500 million to our region.”
“I am thrilled that this grant has been awarded for the highest priority infrastructure project in the Wenatchee Valley,” Rep. Schrier stated. “The $92 million award is the largest (Infrastructure for Rebuilding America) grant awarded this year, and this is one of just a few projects nationwide selected for funding. These dollars will go a long way in moving this project forward to improve safety, decrease emergency response times, and connect our communities.”
The loop project is expected to position Wenatchee and the region for future success by creating jobs, enhancing transportation equity, addressing the climate crisis, expanding clean-fuel transit services, providing more access to safe walking the biking routes, and creating additional evacuation routes during wildfires.