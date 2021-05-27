WENATCHEE - A burglary suspect arrested Wednesday is also believed to be connect to a fire started near a homeless camp along the Wenatchee River on Tuesday.
The burglary was reported on Tuesday in the 3200 block of Rivers Edge Place in Wenatchee, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Several items were taken from inside a home including a laptop, tablet, clothing and a firearm. Investigators say the suspect left behind wet clothing.
On Wednesday morning, the burglary victim reported receiving pings from their stolen tablet in the north Wenatchee area.
“As detectives investigated this, they began to link the burglary to a suspect who had fled on foot the day prior after a fire started near a homeless encampment along the Wenatchee river,” Chief of Special Operations Jason Reinfeld stated. “This was in the vicinity of the burglary. The wet clothing left at the burglary matched what the suspect was wearing when contacted by law enforcement.”
Investigators say the suspect, a 32-year-old Wenatchee man, was associated with a red Jeep Cherokee. Deputies followed up on the location pings from the tablet and located the red Jeep parked on North Wenatchee Avenue.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was located and taken into custody about 11 a.m. Wednesday. He was reportedly in possession of some of the stolen property from the burglary.
The man was booked into Jail for first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.