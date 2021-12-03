WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee School District has cancelled in-person classes for Friday at the high school due to reports of a threat.
School district officials say they have received reports of a threat circulating at Wenatchee High School. No details on the threat were released.
Wenatchee police are investigating.
The school district has decided to move to a Monday late schedule with remote learning only for Friday “out of an abundance of caution.” No other schools are effected.
“Based on the investigation we will determine if after-school programs will happen,” school district officials stated.
More information is expected to be released at a later time.